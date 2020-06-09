Local College Highlights: Messiah's Esther Seeland earns All-District academic honors

- Messiah sophomore Esther Seeland was named a first-team honoree for the 2020 Academic All-District Women’s Track and Field team, which was selected by the College Sports Information Directors of America. The honor is the second in Falcons women’s track and field history. Seeland’s honor comes on the back of a 4.0 cumulative GPA as an engineering major. She qualified for the NCAA Indoor Track and Field National Championships in the 800 with the second-fastest time in the nation. She is also a national outdoor champion in the 800. On top of that, she was a part of the women’s soccer team which won its sixth national championship in 2019.
