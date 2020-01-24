Local College Highlights: Messiah wrestling outdoes Gettysburg; Shippensburg wrestling gets thumped
Local College Highlights

  • No. 15 Messiah wrestling had little trouble with Gettysburg during a 34-6 win Friday night. The Falcons didn't record a pin, but Sean Redington (125 pounds), Josiah Gehr (133) and Stephen Maloney (157) all earned technical falls.
  • Messiah soccer's Cooper Robbins (men) and Brooke Firestone (women) were named MAC Senior Scholar-Athletes on Friday. 
  • No. 21 Gannon thumped Shippensburg wrestling 40-6. Derek Berberick picked up the Raiders' only win with a pin in 3:29 at 285 pounds. Berberick is ranked 10th in the nation. 
 
 
