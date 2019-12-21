- Messiah wrestling finished 1-2 at their wrestling meet in Jersey City which included a big win over No. 5 Johnson & Wales. The Falcons started of with Johnson & Wales, building up an early 12-0 lead with decision wins in the first four weight groups. The Wildcats brought it back and took the lead 13-12 as they won the next three. A 14-6 major decision win from Messiah's Josiah Gehr and 10-8 decision from Nick Barnhart helped push the Falcons to the win. Messiah then fell to No. 4 Wabash, 32-12 and Muhlenberd, 31-15.
