- Messiah women's basketball opened up the Puerto Rico tournament on Sunday, taking on UMass Boston and falling 62-52. Leah Springer led the Falcons with 19 points and 11 rebounds, while Jayneisha Davis added 12 points. The Falcons will wrap up the Puerto Rico tournament on Monday when they take on Emerson College at noon.
- Messiah men's basketball dropped their first game in overtime 92-90 at the Cal Lutheran Tournament Saturday against Bethany Lutheran. Colin Sareyka had 34 points in the loss. The Falcons are back in action Monday when they play Cal Lutheran at a time to be determined.
