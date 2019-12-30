- Messiah women's basketball suffered its second-straight defeat in Puerto Rico, falling 63-61 in overtime against Emerson on Monday. The Falcons held a 47-39 lead heading into the fourth quarter, but the Lions roared back late in the final period to force OT with a three-pointer in the final 30 seconds of play. The Lions knocked down all four of their free throws down the stretch to claim the two-point victory. Leah Springer led the Falcons with 17 points and 13 rebounds.
- Messiah men's basketball got a 66-49 victory over the California Lutheran Kingsmen on Monday. EJ Porter had a game-high 16 points, while Sam Whittle added 12 points and Nate Eberle finished with 10.
- Dickinson men's basketball made a late run at Lebanon Valley on Monday, but the Dutchmen held on for the win in the consolation game at the RMC Coaches Invitational 80-68. KJ Holton led the way with 14 points, while Adam Drummond finished with 12 points and seven rebounds.
