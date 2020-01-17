Local College Highlights: Messiah women's and men's swimming claim sweeps over Stevenson, Immaculata
Local College Highlights

Local College Highlights: Messiah women's and men's swimming claim sweeps over Stevenson, Immaculata

  • Messiah women's swimming team won eight of 11 events on Friday to claim a pair of dual victories, 122-63 over Stevenson University and 144-36 over Immaculata. Messiah earned the top two spots in the 200 medley relay with Nicea McCabe, Katelyn Boyce, Nancie Ziegler and Emily Griesemer winning the event in a time of 2:00.63. Katelyn Boyce had a pair of victories in the 500 free (5:33.63) and 100 breast (1:13.96).
  • Messiah men's swimming claimed the top spot in nine individual events, as well as both relays, securing two dominate wins over Stevenson University 146-27 and Immaculata 134-39. The team of Ridge Hagar, Isaac McCabe, Daniel Logan and Caleb Munoz touched in a time of 1:42.21 in the 200 medley relay for first place, while Isaac McCabe won the 500 free with a time of 5:20.77.
 
 
