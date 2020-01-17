Local College Highlights: Messiah women's and men's swimming claim sweeps over Stevenson, Immaculata

Messiah men's swimming claimed the top spot in nine individual events, as well as both relays, securing two dominate wins over Stevenson University 146-27 and Immaculata 134-39. The team of Ridge Hagar, Isaac McCabe, Daniel Logan and Caleb Munoz touched in a time of 1:42.21 in the 200 medley relay for first place, while Isaac McCabe won the 500 free with a time of 5:20.77.