Local College Highlights: Messiah sends eight wrestlers to next round of NCAA Division III Southeast Regionals

Eight Messiah wrestlers are still alive after Day 1 of the NCAA Division III Southeast Regional Tournament on Friday. Sean Redington (125 pounds), Josiah Gehr (133), Stephen Maloney (157), Brian Shermeyer (174) and David Stevens (184) advanced into Saturday's semifinals, while Garret Cornell (141), Matt Pangle (165) and Carter Urich (285) are in the consolation bracket.

Dickinson women's basketball fell to Haverford 67-57 in the Centennial Conference Semifinals. Kate Deutsch led all scorers with 20 points in the loss.