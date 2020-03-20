Local College Highlights: Messiah's Leah Springer named First Team All-Mid-Atlantic Region and Regional Player of the Year

You have free articles remaining.
- Messiah girls basketball forward Leah Springer was named First Team All-Mid-Atlantic Region and Regional Player of the Year from D3hoops.com. Head coach Mike Miller was also honored as Regional Coach of the Year. A Camp Hill grad, Springer captured her 1,000th career point in a match on the road against Stevenson on Feb. 12, ending her senior season with 1,148 career points. Miller led the Falcons to a 25-4 season before it was cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic just before the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Division III championships. In 34 years, his record sits at 672-242.
- Dickinson sophomore Chase Landis was named the Centennial Conference Women’s Lacrosse Defensive Player of the week. Last week the Red Devils faced Rhodes College in a 13-9 victory where Landis helped cause four turnovers, controlled three ground balls and added in a goal and an assist.
- Sarah House and Adam Gamber both picked up their third Scholar-Athlete of the Year honors, achieving the feat for the first time. The Dickinson pair were named on the All-Centennial Teams for indoor track and field and picked up the award for having the highest cumulative GPA on the team. House previously earned the award for indoor track and field and cross country. Gamber’s previous wins came in indoor and outdoor track and field.
- Mariah Martin was named to the USCAA All-American Honorable team last week. Formerly a Shippensburg student, she is a sophomore with Penn State Mont Alto. The forward was selected to the first team by the Penn State University Athletic Conference in February. She was the top scorer for the Nittany Lions this past season with 15.2 points per game and 9.1 rebounds. Fellow player and former Bulldog Madison Bishop was recognized on the All-Academic team.
- Former Thundering Herd basketball player Sydney Purcell was named on the MAC Winter Sportsmanship Team. Playing for Lycoming, she started 15 of 26 games at point guard this season, finishing with a .373 field goal percentage, 63 assists and 20 steals.