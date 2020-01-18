Local College Highlights: Messiah's Kathryn Wiederrecht wins two races at Susquehanna invite

- Carlisle grad and Dickinson senior Mary Smith finished third in the shot put and fourth in the weight throw at Saturday's Susquehanna University Orange & Maroon Indoor Track and Field Invitational. Alexandra Colby cam in second in the 60-meter hurdles and fifth in the pole vault. On the men's side, Carlisle product Cole Boback was part of the 4x400 relay that finished fourth. Thomas Riordan, also part of that relay, claimed bronze in the 400, and Teddy Mercer finished third in the mile. The 4x200 also grabbed bronze.
- Messiah also competed in the Orange & Maroon invite, with Kathryn Wiederrecht competing in seven events. She won the 60 hurdles and 60 dash, got silver in the 200 and helped win the 4x200 and 4x400 relays.
- Kate Deutsch scored 17 points, grabbed seven rebounds and swatted away three shots in Dickinson women's basketball's 68-59 win over Swarthmore.
- The men lost, however, 81-62 to Swarthmore despite 15 points apiece from KJ Holton and Bryce Allen. Allen added four steals.
- Dickinson men's squash beat Tufts 5-4 with a three-set sweep from Abdelrahman Elsergany. The women lost 7-2, getting a four-set win from Courtney Trail.
- Sean Redington and David Stevens won gold at 125 and 184 pounds, respectively, at the MAC Wrestling Championships. Messiah finished second with 145.5 points. Matt Prangle and Brian Shermeyer each got silver.
- Messiah women's hoops handed Albright its first loss, 82-73, thanks to 25-point nights from Jayneisha Davis and Camp Hill grad Leah Springer, who also had 11 rebounds.
- Albright got the better of the Messiah men, however, 78-69. Sareyka had 13 points and 12 rebounds for his sixth double-double this season.
- Shippensburg wrestling went 1-2 at the Kutztown University Duals, beating Queens University. Cedar Cliff grad Patrick Duggan went 3-0 with a pair of pins.
Local College Highlights