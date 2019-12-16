- Messiah wrestler David Stevens was named the MAC Wrestler of the Week on Monday. Stevens went 3-0 on Saturday at 184 pounds, earning a tech. fall against Gabe Dennis from McDaniel and picked up decisions against Millersville's Evan Morrill and Lock Haven's Ray Bernot.
- Dickinson's Addy Zandi was named to the United Soccer Coaches Scholar All-East Region Team on Monday. Zandi was second on the team in scoring with seven goals and eight assists this season. She ranks eighth in program history with 17 career assists and 16 career goals.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.