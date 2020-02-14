Local College Highlights: Messiah's Avery Barley sets conference 100 butterfly record; men, women sit in Top 4 after Day 2

You have free articles remaining.
- Avery Barley set a new Messiah and MAC record in Friday's MAC Swimming Championships men's 100 butterfly, posting a 49.61 to win gold. He wasn't the only record-breaker; he and Andrew Leeper, Ridge Hagar and Tyler Wilkinson broke the Falcons' 200 free relay mark with a 1:24.98. The Falcons are now third in the conference championships with 463 points.
- On the women's side, Katelyn Boyce cruised by more than two seconds to a 400 IM women's win at the MAC Championships, touching the wall in 4:37.62. Nancie Ziegler claimed bronze in the 200 freestyle (1:56.64), and Maelyn Elder finished seventh in the 100 fly (1:02.33). That trio, along with Alley Sell, finished fourth in the 400 medley relay (4:03.10). The Falcons enter Saturday's portion of the championships in fourth with 438 points.
- Messiah's 17th-ranked wrestling team came back with three pins to beat Elizabethtown 35-12. Garret Cornell (141), Nick Barnhart (149) and Brian Shermeyer (174) got falls with the Falcons winning seven of 10 bouts.
- Charles Bowman is not done breaking his 60-meter hurdles record, it appears. The Shippensburg redshirt-senior topped his old program mark again, putting down a 7.94 time to best his PR by .01 seconds. The time easily qualified him for Saturday's finals in the 2020 VMI Indoor Classic. Freshman Stephon Brown qualified for NCAA's with a PR of 48.46 in the 400 to qualify for the meet's finals, Roland Miles's sub-6.9 times qualified him for the 60 dash finals, and Shamar Jenkins triple-jumped 48-4 for second and a new season high.
- On the women's side, Leah Graybill came within .02 of the school 60-meter dash mark with a 7.74 to qualifying for the finals, joining Zarria Williams (7.95). Kate Matrisciano's 44-5.25 in the shot put was good enough for fourth.