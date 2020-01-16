Local College Highlights: Messiah men soccer's Cooper Robbins earns another All-American honor
Local College Highlights

Local College Highlights: Messiah men soccer's Cooper Robbins earns another All-American honor

  • Messiah men's soccer's Cooper Robbins was named D3soccer.com First Team All-American on Wednesday. It follows up December's United Soccer Coaches First Team All-American honor for the senior defender.
  • No. 20 Dickinson women's squash beat No. 24 Colby 7-2 on Thursday, with Doxey Loupassi and Aya Sobhy earning victories. The No. 26 men fell 7-2 to the 23rd-ranked Colby. Alex Wattles and Kobe Fleming picked up wins.
  • Pending winter weather prompted Messiah to move its basketball doubleheader with Albright on Saturday up four hours. The women will play at 1 p.m. and the men at 3.
  • Shippensburg took the opposite approach with it's Saturday doubleheader, pushing the Seton Hill games to Sunday. The women start at 1 and the men at 3.
 
 
