Local College Highlights: Messiah announces new Athletic Director

- Messiah College announced the hiring of a new Athletic Director. Sarah Gustin-Hamrock joined the Falcons following five years with Marymount University. A graduate of Michigan State, she was a four-year member of the women’s volleyball team and earned All-Big Ten Honors in her final three years. She was a women’s volleyball coach for Indiana State, California State University San Marcos and Point Loma. She then shifted from coaching to administration at Point Loma, becoming Assistant Athletic Director and Senior Woman Administrator.
- Three track and field athletes for Messiah were named in the 2020 NCAA Division III All-American teams by the United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Associations. Taylor Wiederrecht, Ellissa Slader and Esther Seeland were included by qualifying and accepting the invitation for the Division III Indoor National Championships. Wiederrecht qualified for the high jump and pentathlon with Top 10 rankings in both events. Slader was the 20th seed for the 400 with a time of 58.38 earned at the MAC Indoor Championships. Seeland picked up her second All-American honor in the 800 as the second seed. She also won the outdoor 800 national title last year.
