Local College Highlights: Messiah and Dickinson programs included in academic honors lists

- Penn State junior kick, Jake Pinegar, has been added to the watch list of 30 players for the 2020 Lou Groza Place-Kicker Award. Pinegar tied for seventh for Penn State career extra points with 109. He is also 14th for field goals made and 20th on the all time scoring list. In 2018, Pinegar broke the Penn State freshman scoring record with 101 points.
- The American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) announced that Messiah women's and men's volleyball programs were two of 1,313 programs to earn academic honors. The team honor is awarded to programs which maintain a team GPA of 3.30 for the entire year.
- After being nominated for NCAA Woman of the Year, Brooke Firestone was made the conference nominee for the Middle Athletic Conference. The Falcons graduate was a three-time All-American, a National Champion, a two-time MAC Commonwealth Offensive Player of the Year and a First Team Academic All-American. Firestone graduated with a 3.85 GPA as a math major.
- Dickinson men's and women's track track and field teams earned All-Academic honors by the U.S Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA). The women's team also had six individual honorees including Sarah House, Isabel Cardi, Elizabeth Lieb, Tessa Cassidy, Allyson Yanega and Sarah Yanega.
