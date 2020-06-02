Local College Highlights: Madison Martin, Cody Gustafson, Tommy Haas earn academic honors

- Tommy Haas, a Shippensburg University senior, was named to the 2020 Academic All-District 2 Men’s Track & Field/Cross Country Team. He completed his athletic career with a 14th-place finish in the javelin at the 2019 NCAA Outdoor Championships. The biology major (pre-med concentration) graduated with a 3.65 GPA and plans to attend medical school focusing on cancer and clinical research. In addition, he was a two-time U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association All-Region performer in the javelin and a two-time PSAC Championships place-winner.
- Three Grove City College track and field athletes earned Division III First Team Academy All-District IV honors. Of local interest is junior Cody Gustafson who is a former Shippensburg student. Gustafson earned a 3.90 cumulative GPA with a major in mathematics and is a Dean’s List student. He claimed Grove City’s longest jump of the 2019 season with a fifth-place finish in the 2019 PAC Outdoor Championships. He also earned College Sports Information Directors of America Academic All-District honors in football as a three-year starter for Grove City owning program records for pass receptions (195), receiving yards (3,285), and touchdown catches (33).
- Shippensburg University's track and cross country teams announced signings for the 2020-21 season for the. Of local interest are Aiden Gonder, Hayden Hunt, and Robert Lissner. Gonder is a Red Land alumni who qualified for the PIAA Cross Country Championships twice and was named to the All-Sentinel First Team. He was also a District 3 Track and Field qualifier in the 3200. Hunt was a PIAA Cross Country Championships qualifier after finishing fourth at the District 3 Championships last year and set the school record in the 5K. Lissner qualified twice for the District 3 Championships in the pole vault and was part of the 4x400 teams that finished third in the district championships. A total of 32 students will be joining for both the men and women’s and are listed below.
- Boiling Springs alumna Madison Martin was recently recognized on the CoSIDA Academic All-District 2 team. This is the second season in a row she has earned that recognition as a thrower on Millersville's track and field team. Martin earned a 3.96 cumulative GPA as a mathematics major with concentration in actuarial science. She also earned All-PSAC finishes in the 2019 and 2020 indoor weight throw and hammer and discus in the 2019 PSAC Outdoor Championships. She was also named the winner of the Millersville Athletics Distinguished Scholar-Athlete Award for the 2019-20 season.
