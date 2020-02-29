Local College Highlights: Leah Springer, Messiah women's basketball with fourth straight conference crown

You have free articles remaining.
- Messiah women's basketball erased a seven-point first quarter defensive to beat Albright 78-69 Saturday night for the Falcons' fourth straight MAC Commonwealth championship. Camp Hill grad Leah Spring cracked 20 points for the second straight game, pouring in 27 on 12-of-16 shooting while adding five rebounds. Eleana Eckley added 18 points and Jayneisha Davis scored 16, grabbed eight boards and dished out six assists.
- Messiah wrestling advanced five to the NCAA Division III Wrestling Championships with top-three finishes at the Southeast Regional. Sean Redington (125 pounds), David Stevens (184), Garret Cornell (141) Stephen Maloney (157) and Brian Shermeyer (174) all qualified with top-three finishes. The NCAA's are March 13-14 in Iowa.
- Messiah baseball split Saturday's doubleheader with Mary Washington (Game 1, 5-3 win; Game 2, 6-4 loss). Jarod Bingaman went 4-of-6 with a homer and double.
- Messiah softball won its first game of the season with a 3-1 victory over Catholic. Madison Walter allowed just three hits and struck out three for the win.
- Shippensburg wrestling made it 18 straight seasons with an NCAA Division II qualifier after DeAndre Reed finished third at 149 at the SUper Region 1 Championships. Four other Raiders claimed medals but did not qualify for nationals.
- Shippensburg men's basketball cruised 76-57 over Kutztown thanks to 22 points from Carlos Carter and 18 points and 11 rebounds from John Castello.
- The women's team dropped a 70-62 game to Kutztown in the regular-season finale despite 22 points from Destiny Jefferson. Ariel Jones was limited to 13 points and nine boards.
- Ship women's lacrosse lost to NYIT 18-6, getting two goals from Alana Cardaci.
- Shippensburg baseball split with LeMoyne, losing 12-9 and winning 9-0. Scout knotts went a combined 5-of-9 at the plate with three RBIs and two runs, adding two stolen bases.
- Shippensburg High School grad Courtney Coy won her third game of the season for SU softball, tossing 3.1 innings with five strikeouts and one run allowed in a 10-2 victory over Glenville State. The Raiders took the other game of the day against Alderson Broaddus 10-2.
- St. Mary's (Maryland) women's lacrosse knocked off Dickinson 11-10 with a goal in double overtime. The Red Devils had four players with two goals each.
- Cabrini popped Dickinson men's lacrosse 16-5. Griffin Moore scored twice for Dickinson.
- Dickinson baseball was swept in a doubleheader with Marymount (Virginia) 5-0 and 11-7. Alex Cohen had a pair of doubles in the day, finishing 4-for-6 at the plate.