- Messiah women's basketball stomped Hood 95-43, ripping off 31 points in the first quarter alone to run away with this one Wednesday night. Leah Springer (Camp Hill) poured in 22 points to lead the blowout, with three other Falcons reaching double figures.
- Messiah's men, meanwhile, fell to Hood 78-63 despite a 21-point, night from EJ Porter in which he buried seven 3-pointers.
- Shippensburg men's basketball rolled to a 102-78 win over Bloomsburg to improve to 9-1 in PSAC play. John Castello was nearly unstoppable with 22 points on 7-of-8 shooting (3-of-3 from range) and 16 rebounds. Four other Raiders reached double figures.
- A strong second half pushed Shippensburg's women over Bloomsburg 66-53. Aunbrielle Green led with 18 points, and Ariel Jones added 17.
- Dickinson women's basketball fell to one of the Centennial Conference's top teams, one-loss Gettysburg, 62-52. Mia Kolb tallied 16 points and eight boards off the bench.
- The men did not fair much better, stumbling 68-49 against Gettysburg as Bryce Allen was the only Red Devil to reach double figures with 11 points.
