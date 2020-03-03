Local College Highlights: Leah Springer earns MAC Commonwealth honors; Messiah WBB to host NCAA first round again

You have free articles remaining.
- Messiah women's basketball senior Leah Springer (Camp Hill) was named the MAC Commonwealth Player of the Week after she was named the conference championship MVP when she scored 27 points and grabbed five rebounds. Messiah will host the first weekend of the NCAA Division III Women's Basketball Tournament, which begins Friday. It's the third straight year the Falcons play host. They'll take on Keystone College in the first round, with the winner playing Saturday against either Eastern Connecticut State or St. John Fisher.
- Messiah junior Kathryn Wiederrecht was named MAC Women's Indoor Track Athlete of the Week after she won the 200 and aided the 4x200 and 4x400 relay wins at the MAC Championship.
- Messiah softball junior Isabel Seise went 4-for-7, homered, doubled, drove in three runs and scored twice in Saturday's doubleheader to earn MAC Commonwealth Player of the Week.
- Dickinson senior Bryce Allen was named All-Centennial Conference Men's Basketball Second Team on Tuesday. The Red Devils' 28th player ever to reach 1,000 points is 19th all-time in score at Dickinson. He averaged 16.5 points, five rebounds and 4.5 assists this season in just 13 games.
- Shippensburg High School grad Mariah Martin was named to the All-Penn State University Conference Women's Basketball West Division First Team this week after averaging 15.2 points and 9.1 rebounds with Penn State-Mont Alto. The sophomore was joined by classmate and Big Spring grad Madison Bishop, who was an Honorable Mention after averaging 11.6 points.