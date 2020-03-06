Local College Highlights: Jayneisha Davis, Messiah WBB rout Keystone in NCAA first round
Local College Highlights: Jayneisha Davis, Messiah WBB rout Keystone in NCAA first round

  • No. 17 Messiah women's basketball went on a 25-3 third-quarter run to run Keystone out of the gym 72-47 in Friday's NCAA Division III Tournament first round at Messiah College. Jayneisha Davis had a career-high 26 points for the Falcons, who now face Eastern Connecticut State in Saturday's second round. Camp Hill product Leah Springer chipped in 14 points in the win, and Eleana Eckley and Megan Zimmerman each had 10.
  • Messiah men's volleyball rolled to a 3-0 sweep of Cairn thanks to seven kills from Nate Bowman. Mechanicsburg grad Jared Keul had 11 assists. 
  • Shippensburg women's lacrosse erased a four-goal deficit at halftime to beat Lock Haven 14-13. Hannah Seifried had a career-high six goals, and Alana Cardaci scored four times.
 
 
