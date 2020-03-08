Local College Highlights: IUP drops Shippensburg in PSAC men's basketball title game Sunday

Shawndale Jones scored 16 straight points for IUP in the second half, leading the Crimson Hawks to a 77-59 win over Shippensburg in the 2020 Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) men's basketball championship game.

Jones, the 2020 PSAC Tournament MVP, hit a jumper with 5:54 to play in the game to put the Crimson Hawks (28-2) up by nine points and SU could not get any closer the rest of the way.

“You have to give IUP credit,” Ship head coach Chris Fite said after the game. “They’re a great team on both ends of the court and their guys really stepped it up and played a great game. We just didn’t have answers for them.”

The Raiders (24-7) shot 27.7 percent from the field, their lowest shooting output in a game since 2010. They finished 18 percent (5-of-27) from 3-point range and 66 percent (18-of-27) at the free-throw line.

Senior John Castello led the Ship with 13 points and added eight rebounds and tied a career high with three blocks. Junior Jake Biss finished with 11 points and three assists.