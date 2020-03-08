Local College Highlights: IUP drops Shippensburg in PSAC men's basketball title game Sunday

Shawndale Jones scored 16 straight points for IUP in the second half, leading the Crimson Hawks to a 77-59 win over Shippensburg in the 2020 Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) men's basketball championship game.
Jones, the 2020 PSAC Tournament MVP, hit a jumper with 5:54 to play in the game to put the Crimson Hawks (28-2) up by nine points and SU could not get any closer the rest of the way.
“You have to give IUP credit,” Ship head coach Chris Fite said after the game. “They’re a great team on both ends of the court and their guys really stepped it up and played a great game. We just didn’t have answers for them.”
The Raiders (24-7) shot 27.7 percent from the field, their lowest shooting output in a game since 2010. They finished 18 percent (5-of-27) from 3-point range and 66 percent (18-of-27) at the free-throw line.
Senior John Castello led the Ship with 13 points and added eight rebounds and tied a career high with three blocks. Junior Jake Biss finished with 11 points and three assists.
Jones finished with a game-high 24 points for the Crimson Hawks; he was 10-of-14 from the field in 35 minutes off the bench. Armoni Foster, who had 28 points against ESU on Saturday, finished with 17 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Malik Miller, the PSAC West Player of the Year, scored all 16 of his points in the first half.
“I’m sure across the board on our side, including myself, we would’ve like to have performed a little bit better, but I don’t think that diminishes or takes anything away from what our team has accomplished this year and how our guys have battled,” Fite said.