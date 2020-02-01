Local College Highlights: Isaac Kole breaks Mount St. Mary's school record; Messiah wrestling finishes in fifth at Pete Wilson Invitational

Mount St. Mary's, and Carlisle grad, Isaac Kole broke a 34-year-old school record at Penn State on Saturday, winning the 1,000 meter indoor track & field race in 2:24.71 at the Penn State National Open.

Messiah wrestling finished the Pete Wilson Invitational in fifth place with 88 team points on Saturday and five Falcons placed in the invitational, with Sean Redington finishing fourth at 125 pounds. Josiah Gehr (133), Stephen Maloney (157) and David Stevens (184) all earned fifth, while Nick Barnhart finished in seventh at 149 pounds.

Dickinson women's basketball had a strong start at Haverford, but a big third quarter from Haverford led to a 65-48 loss. Kate Deutsch led the Red Devils with 12 points, while Maura Leverone and Kate Montgomery each finished with six points and six assists.

Dickinson men's basketball fell to Haverford 86-75. Bryce Allen led the team with 24 points, while Jack Tierney and Onye Okoro added 10 points each.

Shippensburg men's basketball fell to East Stroudsburg in a close one 66-63. John Castello led the team with 16 points, while both Jake Biss and Carlos Carter had 15.

Shippensburg women's basketball tallied the win 59-46 over East Stroudsburg behind Destiny Jefferson's 13 points. Ariel Jones and Aunbrielle Green each had 11 points in the win.