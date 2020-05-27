Local College Highlights: Five Shippensburg athletes named USTFCCCA All-Americans

Five Shippensburg athletes from the indoor track & field team were announced as All-Americans by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association.
All-American honors are usually determined by performances at the NCAA Championships, but with the cancellations this year the All-American classifications are now determined by competitors listed on the start list for an event, and for the four student-athletes per relay team who produces the performance that was declared and accepted for their event.
Under this new criteria, the following Raiders were named All Americans:
- Aaron Arp, redshirt-sophomore, 400 meter, 60 meter hurdles, and 4x400 meter relay
- Charles Bowman, redshirt senior, 60 meter hurdles and 4x400 meter relay
- Stephon Brown, freshman, 4x400 meter relay
- Drew Dailey, freshman, 4x400 relay
- Zarria Williams, senior, long jump
Arp is now a five-time NCAA All-American, with Bowman now at six. Williams earned her third All-American, with Brown and Dailey picking up their first.
