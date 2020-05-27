Local College Highlights: Five Shippensburg athletes named USTFCCCA All-Americans

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Five Shippensburg athletes from the indoor track & field team were announced as All-Americans by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association.

All-American honors are usually determined by performances at the NCAA Championships, but with the cancellations this year the All-American classifications are now determined by competitors listed on the start list for an event, and for the four student-athletes per relay team who produces the performance that was declared and accepted for their event.

Under this new criteria, the following Raiders were named All Americans:

Aaron Arp, redshirt-sophomore, 400 meter, 60 meter hurdles, and 4x400 meter relay

Charles Bowman, redshirt senior, 60 meter hurdles and 4x400 meter relay

Stephon Brown, freshman, 4x400 meter relay

Drew Dailey, freshman, 4x400 relay

Zarria Williams, senior, long jump

Arp is now a five-time NCAA All-American, with Bowman now at six. Williams earned her third All-American, with Brown and Dailey picking up their first.

