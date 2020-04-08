Local College Highlights: Five Messiah wrestlers named to National Wrestling Coaches Association All-American teams

- The National Wrestling Coaches Association announced the 2020 NCAA Division III All-American teams on Tuesday. Despite the cancellation of the National Championships, the NWCA decided to move forward with the announcement of first, second and third Team All-Americans. Messiah's Garret Cornell (141 pounds) led the Falcons with a Second Team nod, while Sean Redington (125), Stephen Maloney (125), Brian Shermeyer (174) and David Stevens (184) were named to the Third Team.
