- Dickinson women's basketball had little trouble knocking off Juniata 71-59 Thursday night. Emily Padalino tallied 18 points and six rebounds with two assists for the Red Devils. West Perry grad Gracie Stauffer had 15 points and 15 rebounds for Juniata.
- Three Shippensburg wrestlers made the Super Region 1 Coaches rankings Wednesday. Senior Derek Berberick is the No. 2 heavyweight, sophomore Matt Milbrand is fifth at 141 pounds and sophomore Jake Downing is the No. 6 133-pounder.
