Local College Highlights: Eleana Eckley helped lead Messiah to win over Widener
Local College Highlights

Local College Highlights: Eleana Eckley helped lead Messiah to win over Widener

{{featured_button_text}}
  • Messiah women's basketball picked up their ninth-straight win on Friday night, defeating Widener 69-53. Eleana Eckley tallied 23 points, while Leah Springer scored 19 points.
  • Messiah men's volleyball continued a solid week with a 3-0 (25-20, 25-20, 25-12) sweep of Widener. Noah Shreiner led the offense for Messiah with nine kills and an .818 hitting percentage. Both Ian Parzyszek and Marshall Nizon added six kills each.
  • After eight bouts, Messiah wrestling built a comfortable 25-7 lead against York winning the dual meet by a final score of 25-16. Falls came from Stephen Maloney (157 pounds) and Brian Shermeyer (174), while major decisions came from from Josiah Gehr (133) and Dalton Daugherty (141).
 
 
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News