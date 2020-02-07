Local College Highlights: Eleana Eckley helped lead Messiah to win over Widener

You have free articles remaining.
- Messiah women's basketball picked up their ninth-straight win on Friday night, defeating Widener 69-53. Eleana Eckley tallied 23 points, while Leah Springer scored 19 points.
- Messiah men's volleyball continued a solid week with a 3-0 (25-20, 25-20, 25-12) sweep of Widener. Noah Shreiner led the offense for Messiah with nine kills and an .818 hitting percentage. Both Ian Parzyszek and Marshall Nizon added six kills each.
- After eight bouts, Messiah wrestling built a comfortable 25-7 lead against York winning the dual meet by a final score of 25-16. Falls came from Stephen Maloney (157 pounds) and Brian Shermeyer (174), while major decisions came from from Josiah Gehr (133) and Dalton Daugherty (141).