Local College Highlights: Dickinson swimming's Sarah Caron breaks two records against Washington College

You have free articles remaining.
- Dickinson women's swimming won its third straight, 150-107 over Washington College. Freshman Sarah Caron broke two school records in the 100 backstroke (59.68) and 200 back (2:11.05), and she helped the 200 medley relay win. Molly Sternick (50 free, 100 butterfly, 200 medley relay) and Caroline Christianson (1000, 200 and 500 free) also won three events.
- Men's swimming also won 155-87 over WC thanks to three wins apiece from Will Freeman (100/200 breaststroke, 200 medley relay) and Ben Shoul (50 free, 100 fly, 200 medley relay).
- Dickinson men's basketball lost 92-91 to Washington College in overtime after erasing a nine-point halftime deficit. Bryce Allen led DC with 24 points.
- Washington College women's hoops outscored Dickinson by 11 in the fourth quarter to win 77-70. Kate Deutsch led the Red Devils with 15 points and nine rebounds.
- Sarah House won the 3K and Isabel Cardi won the mile for Dickinson women's track and field in the Coach I Open at Franklin & Marshall. Four Red Devils finished in the Top 10 of the 3K. On the men's side, Bryce Descavish claimed silver in the 3K for the men's top performance. Messiah was also at F&M, led by Nate Romberger's sixth-place finish in the 3K on the men's side, and Kathryn Wiederrecht finished second in the 60 on the women's side.
- Messiah women's swimming split a tri-meet with York and Lebanon Valley, getting three wins from Katelyn Boyce (200 fly, 200 back and 200 IM). The men also earned a split at the meet. Adam Barley won three races (100 back, 200 back and 100 fly).
- Messiah men's volleyball beat College of Mount Saint Vincent and lost to Rutgers-Newark. Matt Schaefer led with 16 combined kills.
- Messiah men's hoops was routed 74-47 by Alvernia despite 15 points from EJ Porter.
- The Falcons women, meanwhile thumped Alvernia 72-45 thanks to a career day from Eleana Eckley, who had 27 points with seven 3s.
- Shippensburg women's hoops topped Lock Haven 71-60 thanks to a 24-point night from Ariel Jones.
- The men, meanwhile, held on for an 88-70 victory over LHU after John Castello's career-best 26 points. He recorded his fifth double-double with 10 boards.
- Shippensburg's Leah Graybill reset her 200-meter indoor record with a 25.49 at Bucknell's Gulden Invitational. Graybill beat Division I and II runners in the race. Aaron Arp Jr. also broke the Shippensburg men's track 200 indoor record with a 21.81.
- DeAndre Reed got Shippensburg wrestling's only bout win in a 42-6 loss to No. 11 Mercyhurst.