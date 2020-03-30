Local College Highlights: Dickinson swim coach Paul Richards announces retirement after 26 seasons

You have free articles remaining.
- After 26 seasons at the helm of the Dickinson swim team, Paul Richards announced his retirement on Monday. He compiled a 200-102 record with the women's team, recording his 200th in January and had a 174-98-1 record with the men's team, recording his 500th win on November 8, 2019. The men's team captured the Centennial Conference dual-meet title in 2004 and placed second at the 2014 CC Championships.
- Dickinson's Jordan Hollander and Cuba Birnbaum were named to the 2019 Jewish Sports Review All-American Football Team. Birnbaum was named to the team as an offensive lineman while Hollander was selected at three positions: defensive back, punter and punt returner.
- Three Dickinson field hockey players were honored as Zag Field Hockey/NFHCA Division III Scholars of Distinction: Alana Platukus and Olivia Young were named Scholars of Distinction for the fourth straight season, while Marie Laverdiere nabbed her third straight appearance.
