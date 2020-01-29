Local College Highlights: Dickinson's Sarah House, Sarah Caron named Athletes of the Week

You have free articles remaining.
- Dickinson's Sarah House was named the CC Women's Track & Field Runner of the Week on Tuesday. House won the 3000 meters at the Coach I Open at Franklin & Marshall, clocking the fifth-best time in the nation in 10:05.92.
- Dickinson's Sarah Caron was named the CC Women's Swimmer of the Week. She broke a pair of pool records at Washington College, winning the 100 and 200 backstrokes with times of 59.68 and 2:11.05, respectively.
- Dickinson's Bryce Allen was named the CC Men's Basketball Player of the Week. Allen averaged 21.0 points, 6.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 7 steals in a 1-1 week for the Red Devils.
- Messiah's Eleana Eckley was named the MAC Women's Basketball Offensive Player of the Week and Esther Seeland was named the MAC Track Athlete of the Week on Monday. Eckley helped Messiah to a 2-0 week while shooting 17-26 from the field and 12-17 from beyond the arc. Esther Seeland won the 400 in 59.56 at the Franklin & Marshall Invitational.
- Shippensburg's Jake Biss was named the PSAC Eastern Division Men's Basketball Athlete of the Week on Monday. Biss averaged 22.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, four assists and two steals per game as the Raiders extended their winning streak to nine games.
- Shippensburg softball was voted No. 4 in the PSAC Eastern Division Preseason Coaches’ Poll on Wednesday. Shippensburg returns its entire starting lineup in 2020, including three All-PSAC performers: third base Courtney Coy, outfielder Kayla Bonawitz and utility/pitcher Hannah Johnson.
- Dickinson women's basketball fell to Muhlenberg 44-40. Halle Maeda led the team with 11 points and Jennifer Kremp tallied 10.
- Shippensburg men's basketball got the win over Shepherd 80-68 behind 25 points from John Castello. Jake Biss tallied 22 points in the win.
- Shippensburg women's basketball fell to Shepherd 78-71. Destiny Jefferson had 18 points in the loss, and Aunbrielle Green and Kryshell Gordy each had 13.
- Messiah men's basketball got the win 79-68 over Lycoming College. EJ Porter led the team with 31 points, while Colin Sareyka tallied 23.