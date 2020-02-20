Local College Highlights: Dickinson men break 800 free relay record to open conference swimming championships

You have free articles remaining.
- Dickinson men's swimming broke the school's 800 free relay record with a 1:35.04, finishing fourth on Day 1 of the Centennial Conference Championships. The 800 free relay also finished fourth.
- The Dickinson women got a sixth-place finish in the 800 free relay and an 11th-place finish in the 200 medley relay.
- Shippensburg men's swimming jumped to fourth after Day 2 of the PSAC Swimming Championships on Thursday. Matt Bochanski repeated as a fourth-place medalist in the 400 IM, improving his PR with a 4:04.99. Vin Salvatore finished sixth in the race. Jeff Beyer added a seventh-place finish in the 200 freestyle. SU's 400 medley relay finished fifth and the 200 free relay finished sixth.
- The women, meanwhile, stayed in seventh through the second day. Gabriella Johnson PR'ed in the 200 free with a 1:54.72 for fifth. The 400 medley relay squad finished sixth as well.