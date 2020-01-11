- Destiny Jefferson's 25 points and nine rebounds helped Shippensburg women's basketball knock off PSAC-leading East Stroudsburg 70-68. The Raiders erased a nine-point deficit entering the fourth quarter, starting with a 7-0 run to open the frame. Ariel Jones added 21 points, and Aunbrielle Green posted a 12-point, 11-rebound performance.
- Jake Biss's 3 with 36 seconds left lifted SU men's basketball to a 71-66 win over East Stroudsburg. The Raiders railed 38-30 at halftime and railed after the break behind a 23-point day from Biss. John Castello recorded his 30th career double-double with 10 points and 13 boards.
- Shippensburg wrestling went 4-0 at the North-South Duals at Ursinus College, beating Merchant Marine Academy, Southern Maine and Trinity, all by double digits. Cole Rush and Matt Milbrand each went 4-0, and Derek Berberick and Alexi Castro were 3-0 each.
- Jeff Beyer claimed wins in the 500 and 200 frees to lead Shippensburg men's swimming to a 112-93 win over Edinboro. The women lost 113-89, with Gabriella Johnson winning the only event for SU, the 200 free.
- Messiah wrestling opened the Budd Whitehill Duals 4-0, including a Saturday morning victory, before losing 38-3 to The College of New Jersey in the championship match. Stephen Maloney was the only Falcon to record two wins on the day, claiming three points in the title match after earning a pin against Eau Claire.
- Eleana Eckley scored a career-high 21 points, 14 in the second half, to lead Messiah women's basketball to a 71-54 win over Widener. Camp Hill grad Leah Springer tied her career high with 28 points.
- Messiah men's hoops fell 71-57 to Arcadia, getting 21 points from Colin Sareyka.
- Dickinson women's basketball got back to .500 with a 51-45 win at Ursinus. Kolb filled the stat sheet with nine points, seven boards, six steals and three assists. No Red Devil reached 10 points.
- Ryane Devine scored 15 in Dickinson men's basketball's 86-67 loss at Ursinus.
- Carlisle grad Zion Patterson had seven points off the bench in Central Penn MBB's 98-85 win over Penn State Brandywine. Noah Baylor led the Knights with 18 points and 14 rebounds. The Knights are currently ranked No. 4 in the USCAA D2 coaches poll.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.