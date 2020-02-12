Local College Highlights: Destiny Jefferson hits 1,000 career points in Shippensburg women's basketball's win

You have free articles remaining.
- Destiny Jefferson hit the bucket for 27 points on Wednesday in Shippensburg women's basketball's win over Millersville 84-79 and also surpassed the 1,000 point mark for her career. Ariel Jones picked up 29 points in the win, while Kryshell Gordy had 10.
- Messiah men's basketball picked up the 82-76 win over Stevenson behind Colin Sareyka's 20 points and EJ Porter's 17.
- Messiah men's volleyball defeated Lancaster Bible College 3-1 (21-25, 25-20, 25-23, 25-23) for their sixth-straight win. Matt Knab ended up with 46 assists, while Mason Nissley had 16 kills, Ian Parzyszek added 14 and Luke Olson had 12.