Local College Highlights: Cumberland Valley grad Alexis Miller named Presidents Athletic Conference Scholar-Athlete of the Year

Cumberland Valley alumna Alexis Miller was named the Presidents Athletic Conference Scholar-Athlete of the Year.
Miller was a part of both the lacrosse and field hockey programs at Washington & Jefferson. She helped the Presidents lacrosse team to two conference championship title games in 2018 and 2019. The former Eagle also finished her lacrosse career with 72 goals and 21 assists over three years. She claimed two Empire 8 Conference championships and Washington & Jefferson’s first NCAA Division III championship win in field hockey.
Miller majored in psychology with minors in business and forensic science, entering the spring semester with a 3.32 GPA. Miller plans to attend Marymount University for a master’s degree in forensic and legal psychology concentrating in intelligent studies.
