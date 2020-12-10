Local College Highlights: Centennial Conference cancels winter, fall sports for 2020-21 season

The Centennial Conference, home of Dickinson College, announced Thursday that it is canceling conference competition and championships for all fall and winter sports during the 2020-21 academic year.
Sports impacted by the decision include men's and women's cross country, field hockey, football, men's and women's soccer, volleyball, men's and women's basketball, men's and women's swimming, men's and women's indoor track and field and wrestling.
Gov. Tom Wolf announced Thursday during a press conference that new mandates will be put into effect for college sports. College sports are allowed to continue, but no spectators will be allowed.
"This difficult decision was made following several months of meetings and discussions among all levels of the conference governance structure," a statement from the Centennial Conference said. "Extensive strategies were evaluated as to how to safely and effectively conduct conference competitions for fall and winter sports during the spring semester. Ultimately, a number of factors impacted this decision, including the rising number of COVID-19 cases across the country, the shift of spring academic calendars to a later start, campus policies regarding travel, group size and visitors to campus, and the ability to meet recommended NCAA testing guidelines."
The spring sports season will be evaluated in January.
