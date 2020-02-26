Local College Highlights: Camp Hill's Leah Springer leads Messiah WBB back to conference championship; Shippensburg men, women roll

You have free articles remaining.
- Messiah women's basketball stomped Stevenson 78-48 on Wednesday to advance to the MAC Commonwealth championship. The Falcons (22-4) flew out to a 38-12 halftime lead. Camp Hill grad Leah Springer was dominant, pacing Messiah with 26 points and 15 rebounds. The Falcons have won three straight MAC Commonwealth titles entering Saturday's title game.
- Shippensburg men's basketball was ranked fourth in the second NCAA Atlantic Region Rankings on Wednesday and promptly followed that up with a 66-59 win over Shepherd. The Raiders are vying for their fifth NCAA tournament appearance. The latest ranking is a slide of two spots after consecutive losses in eight days before Wednesday's victory, which included a team-high 16 points from Luke Nedrow. The regular season ends Saturday.
- Meanwhile, the surging women won their seventh straight game Wednesday to improve to 20-7, beating Shepherd 69-59. Ariel Jones ripped off 32 points on 4-of-9 shooting from 3-point territory and added eight rebounds in the win.
- SU women's lacrosse upset No. 21 Seton Hill 10-9 when Gabby Savarino pocketed an unassisted goal inside nine minutes left. Ally Weneta (nine saves) and the defense shut the door after that. Savarino and Hannah Seifried each had three Shippensburg goals.
- Messiah women's lacrosse handed Dickinson its first loss of the year, winning 12-11 when Grace Gormley deposited her fifth goal of the evening with 16 seconds left to break the tie. Maddy Gesner had three goals for the Red Devils.
- Dickinson's men also lost their first game of the season, falling 16-12 to Elizabethtown. The No. 15 Devils got four goals from Ben Levin.
- Winless Messiah men's lacrosse lost 18-11 to Stockton. Cory Hurst and Garrett Amsbaugh each had three goals in the loss.