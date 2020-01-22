Local College Highlights: Camp Hill grad Leah Springer fuels Messiah WBB's rout; Dickinson men, women topple McDaniel

- Dickinson women's basketball edged McDaniel on the road Wednesday night 62-55, getting 15 points from Emily Padalino and 14 apiece from Kate Deutsch and Jennifer Kremp.
- The men topped McDaniel as well 76-56 as Ryan Robinson led with a 19-point, seven-rebound night. Bryce Allen added 18 and six to the cause.
- Dickinson men's swimming also beat McDaniel 111.5-64.5 thanks to sophomores Damon St. Prix (wins in the 100 and 200 free) and Ben Shoul (50 free, 100 butterfly), who won two individual events and helped win the 200 medley relay. The women joined in with a 115-68 win over McDaniel.
- Messiah women's hoops thumped Lebanon Valley College 80-48 thanks to an impressive 25-point, 15-rebound double-double from Camp Hill grad Leah Spring. She wasn't done there, adding four assists and three steals.
- The men lost, though, 74-67, to LVC despite five 3s and 20 points from EJ Porter.
- Messiah men's volleyball opened the spring season with a 3-1 loss to visiting Marymount. The Falcons won the first set 26-24, then loss the last three. Freshman Mason Nissley led Messiah with 14 kills and six digs.
- Shippensburg WBB knocked off Kutztown 76-63 and controlled this one throughout. Ariel Jones poured in 30 points in the victory while Lauren Pettis chipped in 14 and nine rebounds off the bench.
- The SU men also picked off Kutztown 94-82 after Jake Biss dropped in 27 points while shooting better than 50% from the field. Dom Sleva added 21 points on a perfect 9-of-9 shooting off the bench.
Local College Highlights