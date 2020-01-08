- Messiah women's soccer's Brooke Firestone and Sunny Gelnovatch were named D3Soccer.com All-American First Team on Tuesday, and Firestone added Forward of the Year honors after scoring 19 goals this season. Last year, Firestone was named Third Team, and Gelnovatch was Second Team in 2017. Scott Frey was also named the National Coach of the Year. Rounding out the Falcons' honorees were Lydia Ewing (Second Team goalie) and Barb Foster (Third Team).
- Widener men's hoops pulled ahead early and held on to beat Messiah 79-74 Wednesday evening. EJ Porter and Josh Darville each had 14 points for the Falcons, with Darville recording his fifth double-double with 13 rebounds.
- The Falcons women were handed their first MAC Commonwealth loss, 75-62 thanks to Widener. Camp Hill product Leah Springer had her ninth rebound in 12 games, going for 18 points and 12 boards.
- Shippensburg women's basketball was upset 65-62 by West Chester (4-9, 2-6 PSAC). The Red Raiders (8-6, 5-3) got 25 points, nine rebounds and three assists from Destiny Jefferson. Ariel Jones was held to 12 points and six boards.
- The Raiders men, meanwhile, topped West Chester 79-70, upsetting the previously unbeaten Rams on the road. SU is now tied with WCU at 7-1 in PSAC play. John Castello pocketed 19 points and four rebounds before fouling out, and Kiyon Hardy came off the bench for 16 points.
- Cumberland Valley grad Patrick Duggan claimed one of just two Shippensburg's wins in a 36-6 wrestling loss to Seton Hill. The other was Cole Rush, who upset the nation's 10th-ranked Austin Shaw at 149.
