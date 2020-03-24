Local College Highlights: Boiling Springs grad Emma Spisak named Scholar of Distinction by the National Field Hockey Coaches Association

You have free articles remaining.
- Three Penn State field hockey players were named Scholars of Distinction by the National Field Hockey Coaches Association. Boiling Springs grad Emma Spisak, Brie Barraco and Eleni Prodes were all named scholars.
- Four members of the Shippensburg field hockey team were named 2019 Field Hockey/National Field Hockey Coaches Association Division II Scholars of Distinction. Those players were Anna Gruber, Molly Herigan, Emily Stauffer and Kristen Zellner.
- Shippensburg’s Dave Osanitsch was named the PSAC Men’s Indoor Track & Field Coach of the Year. This is Osanitsch's 10th consecutive PSAC Men’s Indoor Coach of the Year award and his 12th overall.
- Shippensburg's Drew Dailey was named the 2020 PSAC Men’s Indoor Track & Field Freshman of the Year. Dailey was named the Most Valuable Athlete at the 2020 PSAC Indoor Championships.
- Shippensburg’s Leah Graybill was named the PSAC Women’s Indoor Track & Field Freshman of the Year. She ran a 7.67 in the 60-meter dash at the 2020 PSAC Indoor Championships and 25.14 in the 200-meter dash at Bucknell.
- Shippensburg's Aaron Arp Jr. was named the 2020 PSAC Men’s Indoor Track Athlete of the Year. Arp was an NCAA Division II Championships qualifier in three events: 60-meter hurdles, 400-meter dash and 4x400-meter relay.
