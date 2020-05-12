Local College Highlights: Big Spring grad Matt Eisenberg inducted into Middle Atlantic Conference Hall of Fame

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Matt Eisenberg, a 1997 Big Spring graduate, was inducted into the Middle Atlantic Conference Hall of Fame May 3. He graduated from Juniata College in 2001 and played football and baseball while attending.

In football, Eisenberg is Juniata’s all-time career leader in receiving yards (3,500), touchdown receptions (38) and all-purpose yardage (5,421), while also ranking second on Juniata’s all-time leaderboard in career receptions (203) and scoring (252 points).

Eisenberg is the only player in Juniata history to amass more than 300 yards receiving in a single game, accomplishing the feat twice during the 1999 season, and is one of only two players to score more than 30 points in a single game.

On the baseball field, Eisenberg graduated as the program’s all-time career hits leader with 173 and was Juniata’s career at bats leader with 500. He was inducted into the Juniata College Sports Hall of Fame in 2012.

During his senior year at Big Spring, Eisenberg totaled more than 2,000 all-purpose yards, scored 19 touchdowns and tallied a school-record 13 interceptions as a wide receiver and defensive back for the football team. For the Bulldog baseball team, he batted .485, led the Mid-Penn Conference with 35 hits and scored a team-record 33 runs.

