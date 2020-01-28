Local College Highlights: Balanced attack leads Messiah men's volleyball over Elizabethtown

×
- Messiah men's volleyball took out Elizabethtown 3-0 Tuesday night to get back to .500 (2-2) on the young season. It was a balanced night at the net, with Mason Nissley and Noah Shreiner each providing eight kills. Matt Knab dished out 34 assists.
