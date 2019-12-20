- Ariel Jones almost could not miss on this night. Shippensburg women's basketball's talented scorer was a ridiculous 11-of-15 from the field, 4-of-7 from the 3-point line and 8-of-10 from the charity stripe, finishing with a game-high 34 points to lead the Raiders 78-71 over Pitt-Johnstown on Friday night. Jones added five assists as well, as SU got 13 points from Aunbrielle Green and 10 from Lauren Mills. Kryshell Gordy pulled down 15 rebounds.
- Dom Sleva had a double-double off the bench with 13 points and 14 rebounds in Shippensburg men's basketball's 81-73 loss to Pitt-Johnstown. Jake Biss led the Raiders with 21 points and four dimes.
