Local College: Dickinson, Big Spring to host 2023 NCAA Division III Cross Country Championships

The 2023 NCAA Division III Cross Country Championships are coming to Big Spring High School.

The championships will be held in November 2023. Dickinson College will be the main hosts for the event, taking on responsibility for all events, with Big Spring acting as the host site and assisting as needed.

“We are honored to be selected to host this National Cross Country Championship event. Our athletic director, Joel Quattrone, has been highly supportive of bringing this event to Dickinson College, and the Cumberland Valley Visitors Bureau has been instrumental in developing a collaborative plan with Dickinson for hotels, restaurants, marketing, and the banquet facilities,” Dickinson cross country/track and field coach Don Nichter said in a press release.

Dickinson and Cumberland Area Economic Development Corp. submitted the joint bid to host the championships in February. The event is slated to host 32 mens' and 32 womens' teams, with more than 560 runners.

Correction: The updated version of this story clarifies that Dickinson College is the school hosting the NCAA championships, using Big Spring High School as the site for the event.

