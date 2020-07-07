Local College: Centennial Conference suspends fall sports season

The decision comes amidst an explosion of new cases throughout the United States as several states are nearing critical junctures.

Pennsylvania is not seeing the same dramatic surge in cases as Florida, Texas and a few other states — at least at the moment. But there has been an uptick since the state reached a low of 323 new cases June 15. On Tuesday, the state announced 995 new cases. The previous two days combined for 929 in comparison, but it's unclear if the sudden upswing is due to cases not being reported during the 4th of July weekend. Even before the holiday, the state saw a slow uptick in new daily cases.

The majority of Centennial Conference teams — which includes nearby Gettysburg and Juniata colleges — are located on the eastern half of Pa., with a few schools in Maryland, Virginia and New Jersey.