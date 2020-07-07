Local College: Centennial Conference suspends fall sports season

The first major hammer of the local fall sports season has fallen.
The Centennial Conference, home to the Dickinson Red Devils, announced Tuesday it is suspending all fall sports competition until at least the end of September.
All collegiate spring sports were canceled by the NCAA in mid-March as the coronavirus pandemic quickly swept across the country. In the months since, a smattering of schools around the nation have cut programs, canceled certain non-conference games and braced for an unprecedented fall season. A few conferences announced varying changes or cancellations to their fall campaigns.
But there had been no such news in the local collegiate sports landscape, which includes Dickinson, a Division III member of the NCAA, and neighboring local universities Messiah and Shippensburg. That has now changed, with Dickinson's conference at a minimum delaying the start of the fall campaign.
"Given health and other related concerns, the Centennial Conference Presidents Council has decided to suspend any inter-collegiate competition for sports scheduled for the fall semester," the conference's statement read. "The presidents will reevaluate this decision by the end of September, based on work to be done by the Conference to assess sports-specific activities and the experiences on the schools' campuses. The presidents have determined football will not be played in the fall. The Conference will also explore the possibility of shifting certain fall sports, including football, to the spring."
The decision comes amidst an explosion of new cases throughout the United States as several states are nearing critical junctures.
Pennsylvania is not seeing the same dramatic surge in cases as Florida, Texas and a few other states — at least at the moment. But there has been an uptick since the state reached a low of 323 new cases June 15. On Tuesday, the state announced 995 new cases. The previous two days combined for 929 in comparison, but it's unclear if the sudden upswing is due to cases not being reported during the 4th of July weekend. Even before the holiday, the state saw a slow uptick in new daily cases.
The majority of Centennial Conference teams — which includes nearby Gettysburg and Juniata colleges — are located on the eastern half of Pa., with a few schools in Maryland, Virginia and New Jersey.
"The health and welfare of our student-athletes and campus communities remain our greatest priority and as a result the conference has made the very difficult decision to suspend fall sports competition. It is, however, important for the conference to attempt to provide all our programs an opportunity to compete in some fashion during the upcoming year," Dickinson athletic director Joel Quattrone said in a statement, adding that the college will continue to monitor CDC and state/local health guidelines. "It is heart wrenching to see the emotional impact this decision will have on our student-athletes. I can only hope we are able to find a way to permit competitive athletic competition to be part of their 2020-21 college experience."
In an email asking for more information, Quattrone referred to his statement on the athletic department's website.
The news could be a major blow to athletic departments that might rely on ticket sale revenues from some of its major sports, particularly football. Leaving the option open for a spring football season provides a glimmer of respite.
Dickinson provided a FAQ as well, which stated fall athletes will not return to campus earlier than the general student body. Fall classes are set to begin Aug. 17.
If a season is canceled in its entirety, all athletes will still hold onto their unused year of eligibility. The NCAA granted an extra year of eligibility to spring athletes when their seasons were cut short with just a few games played.
