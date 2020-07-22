Local College: Brian Redding resigns as Dickinson men's soccer coach

Dickinson men's soccer coach, Brian Redding, resigns after 16 seasons with the Red Devils.
Redding led the program to eight NCAA tournaments and appeared in the Centennial Conference playoffs for 12 of the past 13 seasons. That includes a finals appearance in 2009 and the championship crown in 2011 after defeating Haverford 3-2 in penalties.
"The players and coaching staff have helped develop Dickinson soccer into a nationally recognized and competitive program of which I am very proud to have been associated with for 16 seasons," Redding said. "However, in light of the many challenges the pandemic has created and important family priorities, I have made the extremely difficult decision to step away from my head coaching role at Dickinson to pursue other opportunities."
Redding concludes his tenure with the Red Devils with an overall record of 182-93-33 and a Centennial Conference record of 76-44-19.
