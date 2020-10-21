Local College: Big Spring wins bid to host 2023 NCAA Division III Cross Country Championships

The 2023 NCAA Division III Cross Country Championships are coming to Big Spring High School.

The championships will be held in November 2023. Dickinson College has signed on to add support for the event.

“We are honored to be selected to host this National Cross Country Championship event. Our athletic director, Joel Quattrone, has been highly supportive of bringing this event to Dickinson College, and the Cumberland Valley Visitors Bureau has been instrumental in developing a collaborative plan with Dickinson for hotels, restaurants, marketing, and the banquet facilities,” Dickinson cross country/track and field coach Don Nichter said in a press release.

Cumberland Area Economic Development Corp. submitted the bid to host the championships in February. The event is slated to host 32 mens' and 32 womens' teams, with more than 560 runners.

​Email Mallory Merda at mmerda@cumberlink.com or follow her on Twitter @MalloryMerda​

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.