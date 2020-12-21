'Decisions had to be made': Shippensburg University's opt-in to swimming, cross country about risk, but a tough pill to swallow for other athletes

Some of Shippensburg University's winter sports athletes will get a season after all.
Some of them, however, will not.
In a Nov. 18 press release, the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference announced the cancellation of its mandated regular season and championship competition for winter sports for the 2020-21 season.
However, the release stated that the announcement did not prohibit institutions from exploring competition outside of the previously mandated schedule and that if six or more schools were to opt in for a specific sport, the PSAC would reinstate a championship season. The PSAC also plans to move forward with championship seasons for all spring sports.
In the end, enough teams opted in to swimming (men’s and women’s) and cross country (men’s and women’s) to have a season. Wrestling and men’s and women’s basketball, however, did not get enough support.
SU was one of the schools to opt-in for both swimming and cross country.
“Both swimming and cross country are identified by the NCAA as low-risk sports with relation to COVID-19, which limited some of the testing obligations,” SU athletic director Jeff Michaels said when asked why the Raiders opted into those sports. “The basketballs and wrestling are defined as high-risk, while indoor track and field is at the intermediate-risk level; they all have higher testing requirements than the NCAA’s low-risk sports.”
“The other key point with basketball, wrestling, and indoor track and field is that there is a hard stop at which point conference play needs to finish in order to allow teams and individuals to progress to the NCAA Division II Championships,” he said. “With the anticipated after-holiday virus spikes, it made it very difficult to envision starting when necessary.”
Following the PSAC’s decision, another local conference, the Middle-Atlantic Conference, home of Messiah University, went the opposite direction, noting that they would move forward with winter sports with a tentative plan.
Neither the PSAC nor the MAC have announced schedules for their winter seasons yet.
Michaels said in addition to spring sports still on track to hold championship seasons, he hopes SU can at least provide meaningful practices for the sports that had its pandemic-ridden season stripped away.
“Competition of some sort may be possible, but in reality, the virus will dictate everything that takes place,” Michaels said. “Our university’s senior leadership has been working exceptionally hard to develop additional testing options on campus for the spring semester that will assist student-athletes and the general student population alike.”
“When this is in place, we feel that we should be able to do the required testing to allow for greater athletics activities.”
For some student-athletes, this was the season to cap off their collegiate careers in style, make a charge at a title or simply be together with their teammates for one last “hoorah.”
Senior basketball player and Raiders’ standout Jake Biss is one of those athletes.
The Latrobe native etched out a noteworthy junior campaign last season. Biss earned PSAC Eastern Division Athlete of the Year honors, averaged 15.9 points per game and propelled the Raiders to a 24-7 record.
All the hard work paid off with a deep run into the playoffs before falling to IUP in the PSAC finals 77-59.
“I get it,” Biss said in regard to having his season cancelled. “The toughest part for me is that you can sit down on your couch almost any given day and watch college basketball on your TV.”
“But I understand that we’re more of a high-risk sport than others, so decisions had to be made.”
Like Biss, redshirt-senior wrestler De’Andre Reed finds himself in the same boat. Reed burst onto the scene in his Raiders’ debut season last year, compiling an 8-4 record, placing third in the 149-pound weight class at the Super Region 1 Championships, in the process qualifying for the NCAA Division II National Championships in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
But with the pandemic gaining ground in March, Reed’s chance at competing at the nationals disappeared. Biss and the Raiders basketball crew also lost their chance to contend in the NCAA Division II tournament.
“I was coming in with the mindset this year of having an undefeated season and winning at nationals,” Reed said. “I lost that opportunity last year, and now this year. It’s just kind of hurtful for me.”
Recently, the NCAA granted another year of eligibility to student-athletes who won’t get the opportunity to compete this season. For Reed, he still has another year available . But for Biss, the chance at coming back for a fifth go-around is something he has his eyes on.
“I’m really fortunate that the NCAA is offering another year of eligibility because personally I feel I have some unfinished business I need to take care of,” Biss said. “I’m leaning toward coming back; it’s not official, but definitely a possibility.”
In the end, both athletes are trying to make the best out of the current situation. In a normal world, they’d be about one month into their respective seasons.
“It’s really hard right now,” Reed said. “I’m trying to find the positives, but sometimes it’s really tough to. You have to think about family, working out and all that stuff. Not much positive has come out of this pandemic.”
“All the guys, we’re staying in touch, trying to stay positive,” Biss said. “There’s always a positive outlook in everything, and I’ve just been trying to continue to find that.”
