'Decisions had to be made': Shippensburg University's opt-in to swimming, cross country about risk, but a tough pill to swallow for other athletes

“I was coming in with the mindset this year of having an undefeated season and winning at nationals,” Reed said. “I lost that opportunity last year, and now this year. It’s just kind of hurtful for me.”

Recently, the NCAA granted another year of eligibility to student-athletes who won’t get the opportunity to compete this season. For Reed, he still has another year available . But for Biss, the chance at coming back for a fifth go-around is something he has his eyes on.

“I’m really fortunate that the NCAA is offering another year of eligibility because personally I feel I have some unfinished business I need to take care of,” Biss said. “I’m leaning toward coming back; it’s not official, but definitely a possibility.”

In the end, both athletes are trying to make the best out of the current situation. In a normal world, they’d be about one month into their respective seasons.

“It’s really hard right now,” Reed said. “I’m trying to find the positives, but sometimes it’s really tough to. You have to think about family, working out and all that stuff. Not much positive has come out of this pandemic.”