College Volleyball: Carlisle grad Kevin Duffy earns AVCA First Team All-America, CVC Player of the Year honors
College Volleyball

Former Carlisle volleyball player Kevin Duffy has been doing just fine during his college run.

The Juniata College freshman was named to the NVA/AVCA Men’s Division III All-America Team, making his way onto the First Team All-America squad. Duffy was also named the Continental Valley Conference Player of the Year and was named to the All-Conference team.

Duffy led the conference in hitting percentage (.479), solo blocks (14), block assists (51), total blocks (65) and blocks per set (1.23). He was third in the CVC in total kills (139) and fourth in points (194).

He leads the country in hitting percentage and is second in the country in blocks per set, according to Juniata.

