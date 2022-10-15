College Football: Dickinson tops Moravian; Shippensburg falls to Kutztown in homecoming game

The Dickinson University football team used a 13-point third-quarter surge to top Moravian University 26-7 Friday night in Carlisle.

The Red Devils (2-4, 2-3) took a 10-7 advantage into the half before Diante Ball broke into the end zone for a 4-yard touchdown run six minutes into the second half. Rocco Dirico connected with Delvin McCool from 2 yards out with 3:53 remaining in the third quarter to extend Dickinson’s lead to 16.

Prior to the pair of third-quarter touchdowns, the Red Devils scored on a Dirico to Princ Douglass 4-yard TD pass in the first quarter and Matt Moroz added a 37-yard field goal in the second quarter. Moroz converted on another 32-yarder in the fourth.

Monrovian managed a touchdown in the second quarter on a Matt Boyle 19-yard run.

Kutztown spoils Raiders’ homecoming

The Golden Bears scored 13 second-half points and shut out the Shippensburg University offense at Seth Grove Stadium Saturday for a 29-10 victory.

The Raiders (3-4, 2-2) trailed just a touchdown at the half — 16-10 — but couldn’t find their offense in the second half. Ian Sheehan accounted for the majority of the SU offensive production, as quarterback Sam Johnson III found the receiver for a 49-yard TD grab with 3:38 left in the first quarter. Kicker Jaxson Montross booted a 39-yard field goal through the uprights late in the second for SU’s final points.

Kutztown received its largest output from kicker Dawson Evitts who converted on five field goals, including a game-long 41-yarder. Quarterback Donny Blaine found Jerome Kapp for a 54-yard TD strike and Darryl Davis-McNeil punched in a 1-yard rushing score for the Golden Bears’ two touchdowns.