With no particular destination in mind — a lifetime of uncertainty ahead of him, pain and doubt staring hard from his figurative rearview — young David Archer glances into the literal rearview mirror of his 1986 Honda Accord and spies a police car.

His version of the story from June 1997 follows:

It’s a scorching, sun-soaked day in the Allison Hill neighborhood of Harrisburg. Just days removed from his Harrisburg High School graduation, and just days before he’s slated to start summer classes at Bloomsburg University, a shirtless Archer is riding aimlessly, windows down, music pumping.

Following an unwritten rule of some Black urban communities, when he spots the police, Archer makes the first available right turn and again checks his rearview.

Still being followed.

He makes another right turn.

Still being followed.

Nervousness becomes shakiness. Did I do something wrong, Archer wonders. I wasn’t speeding. I didn’t run any traffic lights, he thinks to himself.

The 18-year-old decides to drive the few blocks home, presuming that, if the officer’s aim is to eventually pull him over, maybe he can first hurry out of his car and escape into the safety of his house.

He turns onto Bailey Street, barely a block from his home, when the officer hits the siren.

After pulling his car over, a confused but frightened Archer feebly hands over his information. The officer raises his voice, yelling at the teenager to get out of the car.

Thinking about why the office might be angry, Archer tries to explain that, while he shares a name with his father, he doesn’t share his history. He assumes a lot of police know his dad by name in Harrisburg, but the explanation falls flat.

The officer searches Archer’s pockets and pulls out a wad of cash. Never mind that the money is a collection of donations from friends and mentors to help the young man purchase textbooks for his upcoming college classes. Instead, Archer said he is asked if he’s a drug dealer.

He expresses permission for the officer to search his car for drugs. That only seems to agitate the officer, who then grabs the 18-year-old and throws him face- and chest-down onto the hood of the Accord.

Almost immediately, the pain from being pressed against the near-sizzling metal of his own car sends Archer into a panic. His body writhes to escape the heat. He said his actions are interpreted as “resistance.” The aggression intensifies as a crowd gathers to watch.

Archer is slammed repeatedly into the hood of the car, then onto the ground. He’s screaming in pain: “It burns! It burns!”

An officer handcuffs Archer and shoves him into the back of the squad car.

His vehicle is searched. No drugs are found. No weapons. Just a speaker in the backseat for his music and a chest full of donated clothes for his summer session at Bloomsburg.

Archer is eventually told he was been pulled over for a suspended license because his driver’s license — a birthday gift from his mother three months earlier — wasn’t valid because of a lack of payment. He was also told he “fit the description” of a suspect in a recent drive-by shooting.

After being given a chance to explain his whereabouts, Archer is freed.

To this day, he considers himself “blessed” for making it home alive.

Degrees, a family and coaching

Today, Archer lives with his wife, teenage son and 10-year-old daughter in a newly purchased home in Newberry Township, northern York County.

David and his wife, Della, collect secondary education degrees like kids used to collect baseball cards.

David works as a social studies teacher at Rowland Academy, a middle school in the Harrisburg School District. He owns degrees in criminal justice, leadership and teaching from Elizabethtown College, Central Penn College and Grand Canyon University, respectively. Through Grand Canyon, he is currently studying to earn his principal’s certification.

The 41-year-old will also be entering his fifth season as head men’s basketball coach at Central Penn in Summerdale, Cumberland County. One of only a few Black head coaches among southcentral PA colleges, Archer helped turn his Knights into a U.S. Collegiate Athletic Association Division II powerhouse whose regular season routinely features matchups against NCAA Division I foes.

Della works as a director in employee relations and holds degrees in criminal justice, applied psychology and human resources management. She is also a third-year law student.

After somebody learns of his household’s various successes, David occasionally encounters the notion that he was born with a silver spoon in his mouth, an idea so laughable he can barely register a response.

Those types of assumptions jerk him back to that June 1997 day in Harrisburg — or any other of his countless painfully difficult memories — and give him pause.

What would have been said posthumously about 18-year-old David Archer had he not been so “blessed” and lost his life that afternoon on Allison Hill?

Sure, those closest to him would have been heartbroken and mourned his loss. But, on a larger scale, might there have also been the now-familiar chorus of false assumptions and victim-blaming? Why blast his music with the windows down? Why drive with a suspended license? Why resist police orders?

So, when Archer learns about young Black men and boys such as Stephon Clark, Freddie Gray, Tamir Rice or Michael Brown being killed in confrontations with police, it shakes him to his core. It physically hurts. A lot.

Their stories end with the permanence of death. But why couldn’t those young men and boys have grown into family-oriented, God-fearing, loving adults who ultimately gave more back to society than society ever gifted them? Just like Archer.

Sadly, the world will never know what might have been in store for those young men.

Because of his experience, flashing red and blue lights still provoke unshakable fear for Archer, now not just for himself but also for his 19-year-old son, Dashaun.

“I would be lying if I told you when I bought my 6-foot-4, 180-pound son a car — that when I handed over those keys — I wasn’t terrified,” Archer said. “Because you’re not just handing over keys; you’re handing over your kid to a situation he can no longer control.”

'The hunger to want to play'

Born and raised in Harrisburg — minus a few years when he lived near his grandparents in Allentown — Archer lacked stability throughout his youth.

His mother battled addiction. His father was rarely present. He has a younger brother. Relationships with all three are strained, though he wishes they were better.

Sports proved to be young Archer’s primary outlet. While he wasn’t afforded opportunities to participate in sanctioned youth programs, he and his neighborhood friends never lacked for playground athletics, whether it be basketball, soccer, baseball or football.

A fierce competitor from the outset, Archer overcame what he lacked in natural ability with determination and resourcefulness.

As a young teen, and always on the hunt for guidance, Archer said he heard about a youth basketball tryout being held at Camp Curtin in uptown Harrisburg. Because he lived near 15th and State streets in Allison Hill, Archer, without a ride or even a bicycle, walked 45 minutes to the tryout.

Then he walked home after it was over.

When the coach running the tryout, Destry Mangus, learned of Archer’s infamous walk, his eyes opened wide.

“I was like, ‘Dang, he’s hungry!’” Mangus said. “And that’s when me and Dave Archer took off. He had the hunger to want to play.”

Mangus, now 64 and retired from a career in education and coaching various sports at Harrisburg High, took Archer on his team and served as a coach and role model for years. But even he didn’t know the depths of the young man’s struggle back then.

Poor and lacking proper guidance, Archer spent his youth and early parts of adulthood unable to adequately communicate his feelings. He had no idea how to ask for help, let alone express feelings of sadness, pain, fear or even joy.

Throughout childhood, Archer suffered various types — and depths — of abuse, both physical and emotional. Some he’s sharing publicly now. Others will remain private.

A particularly rough moment came when a best friend and fellow athlete named David Selvey Jr. was killed when they were young teenagers, and Archer was barely able to mourn. Instead, he internalized the tragedy and began having suicidal thoughts, thinking that if a smart and popular friend couldn't survive this world, then what chance did he have?

School was a constant struggle, though positive interactions with some teachers — those who treated him like a normal kid and not a problem child — planted a seed that ultimately grew to inspire his own career as an educator.

“I was smiling every day, but on the inside, it was just dark,” Archer said. “I was not in a good place. At the time, I was just kind of existing.”

Because of his late start in any type of organized sport, he played just one year of junior varsity for the Harrisburg boys’ basketball team in the mid-1990s. After graduation and the encounter with police, he almost immediately failed out of Bloomsburg.

To many, a life in the streets seemed inevitable. Fortunately, there was a shining star in David Archer’s orbit named Della.

David's 'security blanket'

Despite his proximity to the drugs and violence the Allison Hill neighborhood was notorious for in the ‘90s, Archer never quite connected with that level of street life.

Battling his demons on the playground was much more his style.

With the guidance of folks like Mangus and the few others who caught glimpses of promise, Archer took academics seriously enough to earn his high school diploma. And though the Bloomsburg experiment ended miserably — Archer said he was so socially inept at 18 years old that failure was the only imaginable outcome — he maintained a determination to improve his situation.

He worked odd jobs and did whatever it took to get by.

But, around that same time, he also had the love of his life, Della, finally realizing the same romantic feelings for him that he’d held for her since middle school.

David and Della grew up around the corner from each other, but they were also worlds apart.

Della went the Catholic school route — presenting a private vs. public school rivalry that playfully remains today — and was the studious bookworm to Archer’s capricious jock.

In middle school, they initially struck up a friendship through a playground encounter. Though her feelings weren’t yet romantic, she immediately understood him like nobody else could. Whether it was though his eyes or his sincerity, she saw in him a soul worth cherishing.

“I knew I was going to marry my wife when we were kids,” David said. “She’s always been my security blanket, somebody I could trust, someone who could always see me. When I was trying to create ‘David Archer,’ I didn’t have to create for her. I could just be me.”

Della laughs at the memories now, reinforcing that the romantic feelings were originally one-sided even though many nights they would spend hours on the phone with each other.

“Others saw loud Arch who wanted to be the center of attention, or looked down on him because of his home life,” she said. “But I think I always saw something more in him than he even saw in himself. His world was so different, and he didn’t even expose me to the full realm until we got married.”

So, while she went away to college after graduating from Bishop McDevitt, their relationship had already blossomed into something deeper, a mutual attraction finally taking hold.

“She knows the dirty little kid who had one pair of sneakers and two outfits, the guy who failed out of college, who cried in the middle of the night,” Archer said. “She knows me.”

By 2002, they welcomed their son, Dashaun Latrell. Adding to the family, though, did nothing to slow their individual growth.

While Della followed the more conventional route, David used Dashaun’s birth as a wakeup call and went back to college, this time Central Penn in Cumberland County, where he finally attained “star athlete” status (All-American) playing for the men’s basketball team.

His winding, obstacle-laden path was finally straightening out.

From Harrisburg to … Pine Grove?

Not long after his time at Central Penn, Archer’s first coaching gig came within Dwan Lee’s AAU program. That introduced him to some of the area’s top athletes and coaches, as he began to form bonds that remain strong today.

He next served as a volunteer middle school assistant at Harrisburg before rejoining Lee as a varsity assistant and JV boys coach at Bishop McDevitt.

The athletic gene runs deep for Lee, now 46, who is the older brother of former Harrisburg High standout and Penn State defensive back Shawn Lee and former McDevitt standout and Virginia Tech receiver Fred Lee.

Dwan Lee, who played basketball at Kutztown, has coached boys’ and girls’ basketball in the Mid-Penn Conference. Among his primary goals, he said, was making sure young African Americans received opportunities to coach.

Not surprisingly, he discovered an eager mentee in Archer.

“He’s a pure example of taking tragedy or heartache and pouring in goodness, pouring in what you didn’t have and making yourself better,” Lee said. “That’s why kids like [former Carlisle and Harrisburg athlete] Zion Patterson and other kids do well under him, kids who no one else wanted to give a shot to do well.”

Patterson, following a winding path not unlike Archer’s, is entering his second season suiting up at Central Penn.

After two years at McDevitt and two more as an assistant under Mike Gaffey at Penn State Harrisburg, Archer landed his first head coaching position at the most unlikely location for a kid from Allison Hill: Pine Grove High School in Schuylkill County.

At what was then a struggling Schuylkill League program, the hire at Pine Grove sent shockwaves not just through the 99% white borough but also through Archer’s friends and family, all of whom had to look up Pine Grove on a map to figure out exactly where he was going.

“But he brought that community together,” Lee said. “He was bringing [players from Pine Grove] to [play at] Reservoir Park [in Harrisburg]. I’m sure some people didn’t like it, but it made those kids better. I think, for him, that was a pivotal part of his growth and development as a person and coach. To take that type of opportunity and run with it? That’s all him.”

Archer almost immediately made a winner of Pine Grove, his time there featuring the program’s first District 11 championship in 2011-12.

More local basketball folks took notice, too, and Archer continued his progress — and significantly reduced his daily commutes — by coaching two York City charter schools to their first and only District 3 championships — New Hope Academy in 2013-14, and Impact Academy in 2014-15. Both schools, though, were shuttered shortly after those championship runs.

At Archer’s next stop, he took a four-win Harrisburg Area Community College program and, in his single season, coached it to 14 wins and its first Region 19 playoff berth in 2015-16.

Shortly thereafter, he accepted the Central Penn position in 2016. There, he’s accumulated a 73-33 record in four seasons.

“He was young, energetic, funny, giddy, and players looked at him like, ‘That’s my boy,’” said Steve Little, who coached with Archer at various stops, including New Hope Academy and Central Penn.

“But, nah, you’re not their boy. You’re their coach, not their friend. You can be cool with [players], but you have to understand the difference. With Archer, that came with time.”

Loss, basketball and perspective

David and Della married in 2008, not long before David landed the head coaching position at Pine Grove.

Della remembered the bewilderment that accompanied her husband accepting that job — and they certainly encountered varying degrees of racism from the stands during road games — but she also recognized the beauty of the experience.

The hateful and ignorant moments were mostly overshadowed by genuine friendships cultivated across drastically different cultures.

Still, it’s basketball. And whether it’s being played in dusty Schuylkill County gymnasiums, on Harrisburg city playgrounds or in Madison Square Garden, Della does not like basketball. She never quite understood it and sometimes questions its relevance. But she also recognizes its importance to her husband.

For a long time, though, the game was too important.

Archer was defined by wins and losses — not by the outside world, but by himself. And, by “wins and losses,” to Archer, that really means “losses.”

When he first directed Pine Grove to a district championship game — and lost — he dared not celebrate the remarkable accomplishment of turning a pedestrian program into a championship contender. Instead, he sulked in the agony of defeat.

Even after historic titles at New Hope and Impact, he focused instead on the season-ending losses to supremely talented teams in the PIAA tournament.

“Sports was the only place I felt like I was winning,” Archer said. “It was the only place I was accepted. I wasn’t ‘David who didn’t have a dad’ or ‘David who didn’t have a mom around.’ Sports became my definer.”

That’s why the losses hurt so much.

Then, the Sept. 8, 2014 murder in York of one of his star players from New Hope — NaGus Griggs — changed him.

After helping the Mighty Ants to that 2014 title — and without the structure of school and basketball, and the daily mentorship from Archer — Griggs was sucked back into a dangerous lifestyle he’d been working to escape. He was shot dead because of it, perhaps in retaliation for something that had nothing to do with him.

It was a moment that nearly broke Archer. Not only was his heart ripped apart by the tragic death of a young man with a relatable hardscrabble backstory, but it triggered all the memories of his own broken youth.

Again, he focused on the loss rather than the numerous wins — in this case, the countless lives he helped save through his coaching, teaching, leadership and love.

Many close to Archer wondered if this was a loss he could overcome.

‘He loves so hard'

When he needed them most, Archer was saved by Della, Dashaun and daughter Devyn, who grieved with him over the death of Griggs but also reminded him of his invaluable worth.

“If you ever heard someone type 70 words a minute, that’s how his mind goes,” Della said. “Questions, questions, questions, like what could he have done differently?

“That’s why he loves so hard and is so hard on some of the guys he sees his own traits in. He thinks, ‘What makes me different that I have several college degrees, got married, bought a house?’ I think he’s finally gotten to a place in his maturity where he doesn’t blame himself or feel guilty that he was afforded certain opportunities and took advantage when others ignored it.”

Like most children, Dashaun would sometimes get irritated by his father when he was growing up. Now that he’s a young adult, though, he better recognizes his dad’s struggle — and his accomplishments.

“When we go anywhere, you’ll always have — at minimum — one person ask, ‘Are you Archer’s kid?’” Dashaun said. “It was annoying at first, but I’ve grasped the concept that my last name is a blessing and carries a lot of credibility in this region.”

Considering Archer spent so much time focused on changing the narrative associated with the name he shares with his father, it’s poetic that Archer’s son fully embraces what his dad’s name now means to his community.

Archer built his success from very little, guided mostly by nontraditional role models.

Mangus carefully deflects any credit, but Archer knows he wouldn’t be where he is today without Mangus taking a chance on him after that basketball tryout nearly three decades ago.

Lee and Little, 44, aren’t much older than Archer, but their influence remains crucial. As Lee points out, their reward is being inspired right back. Explicitly because of Archer, Lee is also back in school pursuing his own school principal certification. Little, too, recently earned his principal certification, proving the ever-present competition has carried into the classroom.

“When I watch Arch make these transitions, it’s like, ‘Finally!’ He’s finally giving himself the credit that he deserves,” said Tramayne Hawthorne, his assistant coach at Central Penn and one of his best friends.

Archer has been able to heal himself — through the athletes he’s recruited, the students he’s taught, the kids he’s helped get to college. The healing meant releasing himself from the guilt of forever feeling like something was wrong with him.

“I tried to outrun everything for so many years, to act like it didn’t happen,” Archer said. “But I’ve realized that all the things that happened in my past shaped me, and I’ve found myself being more open with my players and with people in my life.”

As his perspective changed, so too did his desire to help those with similarly tragic stories. The more his negatives turned into positives, the more legible — and teachable — the map to success became.

Access alone doesn’t guarantee success for anybody. But, with Archer in their corner, more kids have significantly increased their chances. Bad things might have happened to them, but he teaches in words and example that they do not have to live in that negative mindset.

Their stories are worth telling. Their chapters deserve paragraphs of hope.

Through her own growth, Della better understands what basketball represents to her husband. It’s his ministry, she said. It’s more than a sport to him. It’s part of his identity, but now with proper perspective.

“When he would tell somebody, ‘Hi, I’m David Archer, basketball coach,’ I’d tell him, ‘You’re more than that. Stop identifying yourself as a basketball coach!’” Della said. “But I now recognize it’s a level of foundation of who he is.

“As we’ve grown in our various capacities, it’s become a way to give back to people who look like him, who struggled like him, for young African American men who didn’t have role models. [Basketball] remains a safe haven, but now in a different capacity.”

