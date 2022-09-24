College Football Roundup: Shippensburg tallies 2nd win; Dickinson shut out by Susquehanna

Three touchdown passes across 344 yards from quarterback Sam Johnson led Shippensburg University to a 31-17 victory over Bloomsburg in Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference play Saturday at Redman Stadium in Bloomsburg.

The Raiders (2-2, 1-0 PSAC East) used a 17-point second quarter surge to pull ahead of the host Huskies. Johnson connected on one of his three touchdown strikes in the quarter, a 16-yard pass to Khalid Dorsey, while Nasai Moon punched in a 1-yard touchdown run and Jaxson Montross converted a 44-yard field goal. Johnson added a 6-yard touchdown pass to Ian Sheehan in the third quarter and had previously linked with Jake DeLuccia for a 17-yard hook-up in the first.

Bloomsburg was limited to 260 yards of offense on the afternoon. Quarterback David LePoideven threw for 120 yards on 4 of 9 completions and added a touchdown and an interception.

Susquehanna 45, Dickinson 0: The No. 21-ranked River Hawks seized the momentum early and rode out a 45-0 victory against the Red Devils on Dickinson’s homecoming game in Carlisle.

The Red Devils (1-3, 1-2) compiled just 245 yards of total offense and were intercepted three times. Diante Ball paced Dickinson in the running game with 39 yards on 15 carries.

Meanwhile, Susquehanna gouged Dickinson for 209 rushing yards and two touchdowns, led by Frankie Negrini, who picked up 105 on his own. Quarterback Michael Ruisch went to the air for 215 yards and two scores. The River Hawks jumped to a 21-0 halftime lead and piled on 24 more points in the second half.