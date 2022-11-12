College Football Roundup: Shippensburg takes Gannon in OT; Ursinus downs Dickinson

A Bill Williams 22-yard touchdown run and a defensive stand lifted the Shippensburg University football team to a 35-28 overtime victory against Gannon Saturday at McConnelL Family Stadium.

To complement Williams’ go-ahead score, fellow running back Khalid Dorsey punched in two rushing touchdowns while quarterback Evan Falco went to the air for another pair. Dorsey led the Raiders with 54 rushing yards, and Falco threw for 221 on 16 of 32 completions.

Gannon received an astounding performance from quarterback Kory Curtis in the defeat. Curtis had his grip on 387 passing yards and four touchdowns. Two of the passing scores went to receiver Ke’John Batiste while Jonathan Bowden and Damerisse Freeman Jr. each hauled in one.

SU finished its 2022 season 5-6.

Ursinus downs Dickinson

Twenty-eight first-half points led Ursinus to a commanding 38-14 victory over Dickinson at Patterson Field. The Grizzly Bears jumped out to a 28-7 lead at the half and added 10 more points in the second to seal the win.

Running back Tony Holden was the catalyst to the victory, picking up 144 rushing yards and finding the end zone twice. Quarterback Jared Psenicska tacked on an additional two passing touchdowns on a 239-yard day through the air.

Rocco Dirico connected with Bryce Peterson and Johnny Knight for the two Red Devil scores. Diante Ball also racked up 109 rushing yards across 24 carries.

Dickinson completed its 2022 campaign with a 3-7 record.